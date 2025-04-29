Nigeria To Launch Centralised Travel Document Verification System – Interior Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed the Federal Government’s intention to implement a centralised framework for verifying travel documents across the country.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo disclosed this during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday with the United Kingdom’s Minister of State, David Hanson, alongside officials from the UK Home Office, National Crime Agency, and the British High Commission.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the proposed verification system is designed to curb immigration-related fraud, particularly the manipulation of travel documentation at national borders.

“We discovered that one of the key drivers of rising document fraud is the absence of a centralised, real-time verification system,” Tunji-Ojo noted.

“Currently, if someone submits 20 documents, you may need to contact 20 different issuing agencies to verify them. That breeds inefficiency,” he added.

The new mechanism will facilitate instant authentication of various documents—including passports, academic certificates, and bank statements—through a single centralised hub, the minister explained.

Tunji-Ojo also pointed out Nigeria’s readiness to pioneer a regional framework for addressing border-related issues, stressing the importance of strategies tailored to each region’s unique circumstances.

“To tackle a heterogeneous problem with a homogeneous approach will not work,” he asserted.

“That’s why we’re planning a regional border conference to allow for the development of unified yet adaptable strategies to combat migration and border-related challenges.”

Additionally, the minister announced that Nigeria’s EU visa solution platform is set to go live on May 1, a move expected to enhance application processing and cross-border cooperation.

“We now have a policy that ensures a response—approval or rejection—within 24 to 48 hours of applying for an EU visa,” he said.

The Minister further highlighted the administration’s proactive stance under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which prioritises prevention over reaction in the fight against corruption.

“Our performance will be judged not by the number of convictions or recoveries but by how many crimes or frauds we prevent,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

On his part, Hanson reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Nigeria, particularly in strengthening the criminal justice system.

He said the UK is currently reassessing its e-visa system and immigration framework while exploring avenues to boost trade, business, and human capital exchange with Nigeria.

“My colleagues at the High Commission are eager to maintain strong engagement with the Nigerian government,” Hanson said.

“You can rest assured that the National Crime Agency, the High Commission, and the Home Office are ready to extend a hand of partnership,” he concluded.