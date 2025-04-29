Mass Defection: Three Collapse As Kashim Shettima Hands Over APC Structure To Oborevwori

No fewer than three people collapsed when Vice President Kashim Shettima handed over the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Governor Sheriff Oborevweri of Delta State.

The incident occurred while the Vice president and 16 APC governors, at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the Delta State capital were receiving the defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid hundreds of party faithful across the 25 councils of the State.

It was a mecca of sort following the number of people milling around the venue which resulted to stampede where three persons collapsed.

They were rushed to the medical personnel at the venue but two were revived while a young man among was rushed to hospital through the standby ambulance for Medicare.

Receiving the defectors, Shettima said history was made in the South South sub -region of Nigeria following the mass defection of all PDP members to the ruling APC.

The excited Vice President described the defection as tsunami of the highest proportion as all members of the upper chamber are in the APC.

According to him, the coming on board of the former PDP members to APC is an indication that they are enduring family with courage and forth sight.