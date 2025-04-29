Many Senators, Reps Get Poorer When They Leave NASS – Na’Allah

Former Kebbi South Senator, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, has said the National Assembly disappoints most senators and House of Representatives members after office.

Naija News reports that Alhaji Na’Allah said most senators and Reps members hoped to amass wealth, only to get poorer at the end of their tenure.

Speaking in an interview with Trust Television, the former two-time House of Reps member stated that most Nigerians believe NASS is a place to make money.

“Some of them ventured into the National Assembly believing that it is a place to make money, only to discover that they are going to end up poorer,” he said.

He further challenged the anchor of the programme to investigate and prove him wrong. He stressed that some former NASS members find it hard to pay their children’s school fees after their tenures.

“Mannir, I am giving you this assignment. Go back to your constituency or anywhere you know of people occupying public office, especially the House of Representatives and the Senate. Tell me one Senator or one member of the House of Representatives who had nothing to do before he joined politics and who, after leaving politics after one year, can afford even the children’s school fee,” he stated.

The host reminded him that most former NASS members do not fit his narratives; he continued, “Well, that is how you see it and that is why I am giving you this assignment. And I hope by the time you finish that assignment, you will come back on this forum and tell Nigerians what your results have shown.

“I am not here to make a case for the legislature, but I am telling you based on my honest understanding of how that place is run. The perception that the public has is completely at variance with the reality of what is happening there.”

When asked why the lawmakers still continue to aspire for the position if his narrative was true, he said they hope for a higher position.

“It is an issue of hope. You are hoping that tomorrow I might be the Senate President, I might be this. That may be the reason, but not to remain as an ordinary Senator,” he added.