Labour Party Slams Governor Oborevwori Over ‘Wasteful’ Defection Ceremony

The Labour Party (LP) in Delta State has criticised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for what it described as a wasteful defection ceremony after he and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Punch, the National Vice Chairman for the South-South of the Labour Party, Tony Ezeagwu, voiced his disapproval on Tuesday, describing the defection ceremony as a “waste of Delta resources.”

Naija News reports that Ezeagwu emphasised that despite the PDP’s collapse into the APC, LP remains the only strong opposition party in Delta State.

He stated, “We are the only opposition in Delta State now, and we just thank God that the governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his PDP members made the blunder by defecting to APC.”

While the LP has no direct involvement in the defection, Ezeagwu pointed out that the move presents an advantage for the Labour Party.

He predicted that the APC would soon face internal conflicts, with members from various factions and disgruntled former party members returning to the same group with which they had previously clashed.

“Trust Nigerian politicians, no politician has the interest of the people; it’s all about personal interest. As long as they are concerned, they will not put anyone into consideration. Instead, everyone will be fighting for their own benefit,” Ezeagwu remarked.

He further expressed confidence that the APC will experience more divisions, leading to many who have recently joined the party returning to other political groups.

“You will see that almost 80 percent of them who moved now, will move back to other political parties,” he stated, hinting that some might even return to LP.

Ezeagwu added that the defection has irreparably harmed the PDP’s standing in Delta State, which will find it difficult to reclaim its position.

Ezeagwu also criticised Governor Oborevwori for spending vast amounts of public money on the defection ceremony. “It is a complete waste of resources for Oborewori to spend such a huge amount of money to officially defect to APC,” he said.

The LP leader also raised concerns over the alleged misuse of public funds. He noted that despite past conversations about looting public resources, the defectors continue to mismanage funds and further waste state resources.

Ezeagwu pointed out that the move to the APC is a validation of Adams Oshiomhole’s infamous remark, “As soon as you join APC, your sins are forgiven.”

According to Ezeagwu, the APC serves as a “shelter” for those seeking to escape their past misdeeds, explaining that this was the true motivation behind the defection.