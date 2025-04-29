IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Trial Resumes

The trial of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, resumed on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At the resumed hearing, Justice James Omotosho granted the Federal Government’s request for prosecution witnesses to testify behind screens, citing the sensitive nature of the case and national security considerations.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), informed the court that 22 lawyers were present on the defence team. However, Justice Omotosho ruled that only 13 lawyers, as previously listed, would be officially recognised in the proceedings.

The defence team now includes four additional senior advocates: Audu Nunghe, Joseph Akubo, Emeka Etiaba, and Onyechi Ikpeazu.

FG Files Ex Parte Application for Witness Protection

The prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awolowo, told the court that an ex parte application had earlier been filed seeking permission for witnesses to testify behind protective screens.

He argued that the nature of the case and threats to security warranted the protective measures.

Justice Omotosho upheld the application, allowing the government to shield its witnesses during their testimony.

Naija News reports that Kanu was first arrested in Lagos on October 14, 2015, after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, UK.

On April 25, 2017, the court granted him bail on health ground, after he had spent about 18 months in detention.

After perfecting his bail conditions, he was on April 28, 2017, released from the Kuje prison.

However, midway into the trial, the IPOB leader escaped from the country after soldiers invaded his country home at Afara Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, an operation that led to the death of some of his followers.