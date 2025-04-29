JAMB Reveals When 2025 UTME Results Will Be Released

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results will be released as soon as all post-examination analyses and other procedures are completed.

Naija News reports that JAMB gave the update in a short statement released on its 𝕏 account on Tuesday.

The examination body, therefore, urged candidates to remain patient.

“2025 UTME results to be released as soon as all post examination analyses and other procedures are completed. Candidates are enjoined to be patient, please,” the terse statement read.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has mandated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) fully adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for their examinations starting from 2026.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a monitoring exercise alongside officials from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Bwari on Monday.

Dr. Alausa explained that WAEC and NECO would commence the administration of objective papers using CBT beginning this November.

He further stated that by May or June 2026, both objective and essay sections would be conducted entirely via CBT.

The Minister emphasised, “If JAMB can successfully conduct CBT exams for more than 2.2 million candidates, WAEC and NECO can do the same.”