‘I Knew They Will Come For Him’ – Cubana ChiefPriest Makes Case For E-Money Over EFCC Arrest

Celebrity Barman, Okechukwu Pascal, better known as Cubana ChiefPriest, has reacted to the arrest of Nigerian singer cum businessman, E-Money by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged Naira abuse.

Naija News reports that E-money was picked up at his Omole residence and is being investigated for spraying US dollars at public events, which was said to have contravened provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act and regulations on currency abuse.

Expressing solidarity with the Igbo entrepreneur, in a post via his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest claimed that the arrest was driven by E-Money’s growing influence and his support for the southeast region.

The socialite said he had envisioned E-Money’s arrest, especially with the just-concluded Easter homecoming concert held in the Southeast.

Cubana Chiefpriest reassured E-Money that the experience would only strengthen him and highlighted the resilience of the Igbo people.

He said: “This Is A Guy Who Just Did Everything To Push Up Southeast With His Just Concluded Home Coming Concert This Easter. I Knew They Will Come For Him Because The Just Saw His Strength, They Are Doing This So The Can Break Him So As To Make Him Succumb.

“We Don’t Die We Multiply More Billionaires Are Coming Up. @iam_emoney1 It’s Nothing Brother I Have Been There It Will Make You Stronger It’s Just Like Our Rolls Royce, Na Location For The Rich & Famous Na Status Symbol.”