‘I Am Ashamed’ – Sule Lamido Accuses Tinubu Of Using Nigeria’s Resources To Cripple Opposition

Former Governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has criticised the party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Lamido, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, accused President Bola Tinubu of using national resources to weaken opposition parties.

According to Lamido, Tinubu’s actions of weaponising state power to stifle opposition voices threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that Tinubu is expected to allow opposition parties to engage in competition against each other without his interference, but unfortunately, this is not the case.

He said, “When you see intimidation and harassment, these are signs of a government coming to an end. Historically, this is how it begins.

“I have said severally that while Tinubu is an APC member, as President of Nigeria, he is a leader to all Nigerians. Therefore, he should not discriminate between PDP and APC. He is expected to be just to all as a good leader.

“He is expected to allow us to engage or compete against each other without his interference, but unfortunately, that is not the case. He is now using the country’s resources, which belong to all Nigerians, to cripple the opposition. This is a wrong move, and if care is not taken, he will also be consumed.”

Reacting to the recent wave of defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, Lamido expressed disappointment, especially with the former Governor of Delta State, Okowa.

He maintained that it is wrong for any Nigerian president to use state resources to undermine opponents.

He added, “Just look at Okowa the highest position given to him was to serve as a running mate to our presidential candidate. But see what he did. Why didn’t he leave the party six months ago? Personally, I’m ashamed.

“If it’s a struggle between PDP and APC, that’s a different thing. But a Nigerian president, who should protect the interests and rights of all citizens PDP, APC, or those not in politics is now providing support to fight us. What should we do?

“If he thinks with his position he can do and undo, let’s wait and see. What is happening today is beyond PDP , destroying PDP; destroying the country, and in the near future nobody will survive it.”