Gabriel Martinelli Reacts To Arsenal’s Interest In Nico Williams

Arsenal and Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli is not bothered about the club’s possibility of signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad by adding at least two new forwards during the upcoming summer transfer window after failing to clinch the Premier League title for the third season in a row.

If the move for the Spanish winger materializes, Williams—who is known for his skill and speed on the left flank—will likely become a direct competitor for Martinelli’s spot in Arteta’s starting eleven for the next season.

In light of this potential competition, Martinelli has expressed his readiness to embrace the challenge that comes with Williams joining the Premier League side in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, “Playing for Arsenal means you compete every single day. The club aims to attract the best talents in the world, which speaks to its status as one of the premier clubs globally. We’re accustomed to this environment.”

He continued, “Arsenal is a massive club, and to maintain our stature, we need to have the best players on board. I would be genuinely excited to see top talents like Nico Williams come to our team.”