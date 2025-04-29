FULL LIST: Five High-Profile Nigerian Socialites Arrested By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recently taken into custody two notable Nigerian socialites—Emeka Okonkwo, widely recognised as E-Money, and business magnate Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu—over various allegations linked to financial misconduct.

E-Money, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s entertainment and nightlife scenes, was apprehended late Monday at his residence in Omole, Lagos.

Meanwhile, Aisha Achimugu was reportedly detained shortly after flying back into the country from the United Kingdom.

According to a statement from her legal representatives, she was taken by EFCC officials at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Below is a list of five well-known Nigerian social figures who have faced EFCC arrests in recent times:

1. Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye)

Internet sensation and controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky, was taken into EFCC custody in April 2024 for allegedly mishandling the naira by spraying banknotes during public events.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to four charges related to currency mutilation and received a six-month jail sentence without the option of a fine. He completed his sentence and was released in August 2024.

2. Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope

A businesswoman based in Ibadan, Oluwabukola Temitope Ajayi, landed in EFCC custody in August 2024 over accusations involving a ₦25 million scam. She allegedly collected funds from multiple customers under the promise of supplying beverages, which never materialised.

Her arrest followed complaints filed by aggrieved parties, prompting EFCC investigations.

3. Cubana Chief Priest (Pascal Okechukwu)

Popular nightlife promoter and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, was apprehended in April 2024 for currency-related offences, specifically for defacing ₦500 notes at a social gathering.

He denied the charges and was granted bail. The EFCC later withdrew the case in June 2024 following a resolution that included a ₦10 million forfeiture and his participation in public awareness campaigns on naira abuse.

4. Aisha Achimugu

On April 29, 2025, EFCC operatives detained Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu shortly after she landed in Nigeria. Her arrest followed a court order mandating her appearance over unspecified financial allegations.

Her lawyers insist that she returned of her own volition and are calling her arrest unjust. They further noted that she has since embarked on a hunger strike while in EFCC custody.

5. Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money)

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, was arrested by the EFCC in April 2025 for alleged misuse of the Nigerian currency and contravention of foreign exchange regulations by spraying U.S. dollars at public functions.

The arrest took place at his Omole residence, and investigations into his financial conduct are currently underway.