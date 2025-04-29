Four Premier League Clubs To Battle For Ademola Lookman

Four Premier League clubs are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Italian Serie A club Atalanta.

The clubs interested in Ademola Lookman include Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United, according to CaughtOffside.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has emerged as a key player for the Italian side, with speculation mounting that he may be on the move after the current season.

Lookman has put forth remarkable performances in Serie A and on the international stage, drawing considerable attention from scouts across Europe.

So far this season, he has amassed an impressive total of 25 goal contributions, which includes 18 goals and seven assists.

Having previously competed in the Premier League with Fulham and Leicester City, the player possesses valuable top-flight experience, which could make him a desirable addition to any of these clubs.

Meanwhile, Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has spoken out following a difficult period for the team, emphasizing their determination to break free from a streak of poor results.

The Zebra’s have struggled in their last six league matches, managing only a series of disappointing outcomes, including a goalless draw against Bologna at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night.

Despite these challenges, Udinese has secured their place in Serie A for the next season, which alleviates some pressure as they seek to find their form again.

Okoye expressed his unwavering resolve to remedy the situation, stating, “To get out of this moment, we have to keep working. We are training diligently, as we have done throughout this season; we must continue with this mindset and progress together as a unit.”