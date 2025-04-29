‘Enough Is Enough’ – Seyi Tinubu Fumes Over NANS’ President Murder Allegations

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, has dismissed allegations of the newly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah.

Naija News reports that Isah had accused the President’s son of disrupting the inauguration ceremony of the association scheduled to hold at The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja.

Isah, who emerged as NANS President at the association’s national convention held on February 27, 2025, made the allegations on Tuesday in a phone call to SaharaReporters.

“At The Wells Carlton, Seyi Tinubu and his thugs are around to scatter our inauguration.

“Seyi has just ordered for me to be assassinated after the plea to buy me with money failed,” Isah said

However, reacting to the allegations in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Seyi Tinubu dismissed the claims as entirely baseless and defamatory.

He wrote, “Enough is enough with these fake stories and defamation of my character.”

According to Leadership, sources close to the event said there was no credible evidence of Seyi’s presence at the venue, and guests reported no security breach or lockdown.

Also, neither the hotel management nor law enforcement agencies confirmed any incident involving the President’s son.