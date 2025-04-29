Emulate Delta State – Oluboyo Tells Ondo APC Chieftains

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lasisi Oluboyo, has urged chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to emulate Delta State Chapter of the party.

Naija News reports that Oluboyo commended the decision of Delta APC stakeholders in recognizing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the leader of the party, even though he just joined.

Oluboyo, in a statement in Akure on Tuesday, noted that all serving ministers and leaders of the APC in Delta State willingly submitted to Governor Oborevwori as the new leader of the party.

He urged Ondo APC chieftains to submit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for peace, tranquility and unity of the party and the state.

The former Deputy Governor added that the mass defection to the party showed general acceptance of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

“The mass defection to the APC across the country is a confirmation of the acceptance of the reforms by President Bola Tinubu.

“I am happy with what happened in Delta State especially the manner leaders of the APC submitted to the leadership of Governor Oborevwori who defected from the PDP.

“That is to ensure peace and tranquility. I want to appeal to APC members in Ondo State to emulate what happened in Delta State. Let all of us submit to the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“Our desire is to continue to be in power in Ondo State. We can achieve that through unity and respect for constituted authority,” he said.