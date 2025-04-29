Edo State Government Vows Tough Action On Resurgence Of Cultism

The Edo State Government has expressed serious concern over the resurgence of cult-related violence in some areas of the state and has vowed to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

This statement, released by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Bugie Okhuemoi, comes after a troubling uptick in violent incidents linked to cult groups, which have once again destabilised several communities.

The government stressed its firm stance against cultism and criminal activities, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state.

The statement reads, “It is important to note that last year, in response to similar disturbances, Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo took proactive measures by personally intervening and convening critical meetings with leaders of groups suspected to be involved in these criminal activities.

“During these meetings, firm agreements were reached with the leaders to rein in their members and take full responsibility for their conduct. The Governor made it clear that the state would not tolerate further killings or the destabilization of communities by cult groups.

“Regrettably, the government has observed that some individuals and groups have disregarded these agreements, continuing to engage in violence and criminal activities. In light of this, Governor Okpebholo has directed the state’s security agencies to take decisive action against those testing the state’s resolve.”

Naija News reports that Governor Okpebholo reiterated that anyone found violating the Edo State Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Law would face the full consequences of the law.

He assured that there would be no sacred cows, and no one would be spared if found guilty of engaging in criminal acts.

The Edo State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to ridding the state of cultism, criminality, and all forms of threats to peace and order.

Governor Okpebholo urged law-abiding citizens to remain calm, assuring them that the security agencies are fully mobilized and working tirelessly to restore peace in affected communities.

In a strong message, the Governor emphasised the administration’s determination to build a safe, stable, and prosperous Edo State, stressing that no amount of intimidation or criminal defiance would hinder this goal.

The state’s administration has called on all residents to remain united in support of the ongoing efforts to eradicate cultism and criminality, contributing to the peace and progress of Edo State.