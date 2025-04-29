Edo Govt Seals Ighodalo Campaign DG’s Hotel Over Alleged Violations

The Edo State Government on Tuesday sealed the Eterno Hotel, owned by the Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Committee, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

The hotel, located on Aiguobasimwin Crescent, off Ikpokpan Road, Government Reservation Area, Benin, was sealed by the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency (ESDBCA), with a prominent official inscription bearing the code “29.425 ESDBCA” displayed at the premises.

ESDBCA, responsible for ensuring compliance with state regulations on planning, development, and building control, carried out the closure without prior notice to the hotel’s management.

Guests were seen checking out of the hotel, while others were turned away, forced to seek alternative accommodations.

Iduoriyekemwen, a former governorship aspirant and PDP stalwart who ran for the 2023 Edo South Senatorial seat, only to lose to Labour Party candidate Senator Neda Imasuen, expressed his dismay over the incident.

He claimed that the government’s action was politically motivated, alleging no legal violations that would justify the hotel’s closure.

“I was at home when my manager called that they were sealing up my hotel. I asked to speak to the government agents, but they refused to take my calls, so I had to rush down to the hotel,” Iduoriyekemwen said.

When confronted with the government agents, he claimed they only responded by stating they were following orders. He continued, “When I asked them what law I had infringed upon, they said that they were carrying out instructions from the government. You can see some of the guests are leaving. I don’t know why a state would want to destroy an indigene’s investment.”

This move is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Iduoriyekemwen’s property. The Edo State government had previously revoked the Certificate of Occupancy for the land, an action that was publicised in the media.

Now, with the hotel’s sudden closure, Iduoriyekemwen remains uncertain about the motives behind the latest government intervention.

The PDP stalwart confirmed that he plans to challenge the government’s actions legally.