Defections: ‘APC Is Making Terrible Mistake’ – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed reservations about the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s celebration of the recent wave of defections to its party.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is making a terrible mistake by accepting people who had failed the country into its party.

According to him, the future of the country does not look healthy with the APC, which is overburdened by its liabilities as well as the liabilities of other political parties

He also advised President Bola Tinubu to work diligently to address the current challenges and to recruit younger, energetic individuals with a vision to reform the country.

He said, “I think they need to review their entire mandate, they should look at Nigeria as it is now and not just simply push out press releases and press statements.

“They are spending a huge amount of energy celebrating, getting people who have brought the country to its knees to now join them. If this government thinks that getting defectors from parties that have failed the country, people, who have failed the country who are now looking for refuge and getting them to join their party, they are making a terrible mistake.

“The future doesn’t look healthy with the APC which is overburdened by its own liabilities as well as the liability from other parties. They should look at where they are now. They still have two years, they can work very hard but the most important advice I gave in my open letter is that President Tinubu should work very hard to address the current challenges, to find younger people, more energetic people, people with the vision to fix the country.

“People who recognise the fact that the future belongs to them and reassure them. And then create a generation of politicians that will take over from him and people like him who just live in a small room called APC.

“All these huge number of people who have questions to answer on the way they run this country, have no business asking us to trust them again. They should look for younger people, people with more experience, people with more knowledge, people with the vision and passion to fix Nigeria. Those are the people I think President Tinubu should encourage his party to entrust the responsibilities.”