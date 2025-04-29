Confusion Surrounds Alleged Resignation Of Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba

Confusion and uncertainty have continued to cloud the situation surrounding the purported resignation of Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba.

Rumours began circulating over the weekend, suggesting that Garba had vacated his official residence and was preparing to submit his resignation letter.

However, Garba’s spokesperson has dismissed these claims, labelling them as mere speculation and rumours.

Sources within the state government who spoke with Vanguard had claimed that Garba’s relationship with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has been increasingly strained over the past few months.

These issues, which have reportedly been handled behind closed doors, came to a head recently with a disagreement over a candidate for Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) in the forthcoming local government elections.

Garba, who hails from Shiroro, is said to have submitted a preferred candidate for the LGA elections. However, sources suggest that his nominee was replaced at the last minute, further escalating the tensions between the Deputy Governor and the Governor.

Despite the growing speculation, Garba’s spokesperson firmly denied the claims of resignation. She assured the public, “There is nothing official to announce. If there were, I would have issued a statement, but nothing of the sort has happened. The news circulating on social media is simply not true.”

The spokesperson also stated that Garba is still in office and that the rumours regarding his resignation are baseless.

Despite the official denial, several observers have noted reduced activity in and around Garba’s official residence, fueling further speculation that he may have vacated the premises.

Additionally, there were no signs that Garba reported for official duties on Monday, leaving questions about his whereabouts.

Since the beginning of his tenure nearly two years ago, Garba has frequently been delegated responsibilities during Governor Bago’s absences. Both have attended several official events together, which has led to a public perception of unity and cooperation between the two leaders.

Interestingly, just last Thursday, both Garba and Bago attended an event at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) International Airport in Minna, accompanied by ministers and dignitaries. Following that, Governor Bago travelled to Russia for an official trip, leaving the state in the hands of Garba.

However, insiders suggest that the relationship between the two leaders may be more superficial than previously thought.

A source within the government hinted, “The relationship between Governor Bago and Deputy Governor Garba is somewhat cosmetic. There are speculations that Garba may soon resign and leave office more honourably.”