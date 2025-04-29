Champions League Semi-Final, Leg 1: Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview, H2H, Prediction

Spanish giants Barcelona will host Italian side Inter Milan at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the second UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg tie at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

With Barcelona and Inter Milan boasting rich histories in European football, this match promises to be packed with excitement, intensity, and high-quality football as each team aims to secure a crucial advantage ahead of the return leg.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Barcelona have had the upper hand in their encounters with Inter Milan in UEFA competitions:

Barcelona Wins: 3

Draws: 2

Inter Wins: 1

At home, Barcelona have maintained a perfect record against Inter, winning all three previous matches without conceding a single goal, which sets a challenging precedent for the visiting team.

Current Form:

Barcelona:

Barcelona enters this match in commendable form, having recently lifted the Copa del Rey following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid.

They remain unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League home games against Italian sides, with 10 wins and 3 draws.

Their current position at the top of La Liga, leading by four points, reflects their strength and consistency under manager Hansi Flick.

Inter Milan:

On the other hand, Inter Milan have encountered some challenges lately, suffering three consecutive defeats in Serie A without finding the back of the net in any of those matches.

Nevertheless, the team has shown solid resilience in Europe, losing just twice in their last 20 Champions League outings.

Team News:

Barcelona:

Injuries: Ronald Araujo (thigh), Hector Bellerin (calf), Memphis Depay (thigh), Frenkie de Jong (thigh), and Jules Kounde (hamstring) are set to miss out.

Doubtful: Gavi is a fitness concern due to muscular discomfort.

Key Player: Raphinha has been outstanding this season, boasting 30 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. His creativity will be essential for Barcelona’s attacking strategy.

Inter Milan:

Injuries: Benjamin Pavard (ankle sprain) and Marcus Thuram (muscle injury) are significant concerns.

Key Player: Captain Lautaro Martínez, who has netted five goals in eight Champions League matches this season, will be pivotal for Inter if they hope to secure an away goal.

Prediction:

Given Barcelona’s impressive home record, current form, and Inter’s recent struggles in domestic play, Barcelona appear to be the frontrunner.

However, Inter’s European resilience should not be underestimated, making a narrow Barcelona victory the most likely outcome.

Predicted Scoreline:

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan