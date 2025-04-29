Carlo Ancelotti ‘Finally’ Agrees To Coach Brazil National Team – Reports

The incumbent head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has reportedly agreed to take the helm of the Brazilian national team, according to multiple Spanish media sources on Monday.

Naija News reports that the experienced Italian manager has one year remaining on his contract with the Spanish club, but following a quarter-final exit in the Champions League against Arsenal and a defeat in the Copa del Rey to rivals Barcelona, he is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has indicated that a potential departure was likely, stating that his future would be a subject of discussion in the coming weeks after the loss to Barcelona on Saturday.

Reports suggest that Ancelotti is set to assume his new role ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, departing Madrid before the Club World Cup commences in the United States this summer.

Brazil dismissed Dorival Junior after a significant 4-1 defeat to Argentina in March and currently sits fourth in the South American qualifying standings for the tournament in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Ancelotti previously guided Real Madrid to a Champions League and La Liga double last season, with Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes playing crucial roles in the team’s success, and he is regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in the club’s history.

During his first tenure at Real Madrid, he led the team to La Decima, their tenth Champions League title.

He has secured the Champions League trophy three times with Los Blancos over two separate periods, having been dismissed in 2015 and returning in 2021 after Zinedine Zidane’s resignation.

This season, Madrid has shown defensive vulnerabilities and trails La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points, with their title defence being their only remaining chance for significant silverware. Ancelotti has also managed AC Milan, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, among other clubs.