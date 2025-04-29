Why I Established IPOB, Radio Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, admitted before the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he founded both IPOB and Radio Biafra.

Speaking during the proceedings, Kanu said he established the movement and the online radio platform to promote the welfare and interests of the Igbo people.

“My Broadcasts Were Always Public” — Kanu

Kanu dismissed claims that IPOB operates as a secretive organisation, stating that all his broadcasts on Radio Biafra were made publicly and streamed via Facebook.

“All my broadcasts were public and available to everyone. IPOB is not a secret organization,” he said.

Kanu Denies Working With Others

When questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS) about associates, Kanu insisted he worked alone and personally handled all Radio Biafra broadcasts.

He said he did not collaborate with any external individuals in running the affairs of the movement’s communication channels.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge ordered that a video recording of Kanu’s interrogation session with the DSS be played in open court as part of the ongoing trial.