Breaking: PDP To Sue Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Over Defection

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has instructed its Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, to swiftly prepare legal processes to challenge the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in Delta State, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the directive follows a dramatic shift in political allegiance on April 23, 2025, when Governor Oborevwori, Okowa, and other key figures from the PDP’s Delta State chapter abandoned the opposition party and pledged support to the APC.

The party’s national leadership has vowed to reclaim its mandate through legal means, as these officials were originally elected under the PDP platform.

Speaking after the first National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the year, Acting National Chairman, Amb Umar Damagum, confirmed the party’s resolve to challenge the defection in court.

“We are prepared to take legal action to reclaim what belongs to us. “These individuals were elected under our platform, and we will ensure that justice is done,” Damagum said.

He revealed that the PDP has already assigned Emma Ogidi, the Caretaker Chairman for the South-South zone, the responsibility of taking over the leadership structure in Delta State.

Ogidi will also seek out new party leaders while disregarding the existing leadership under Chief Dan Orbih, whose influence has now been overshadowed by the defection.

The defection, which took place after a closed-door meeting in Asaba, has seen key PDP figures, including Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and grassroots machinery, shift their allegiance to the APC.

This political realignment, dubbed the “Hurricane Tinubu,” has shaken the foundation of the PDP’s presence in Delta State, one of its strongholds for years.

This move has sparked concerns among opposition figures, who argue that it could signal a dangerous trend toward a one-party state, undermining the democratic process.

In response to these developments, the PDP has scheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for May 27, 2025, to discuss the implications of the defections and determine the party’s next steps in defending its mandate.