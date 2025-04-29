Breaking: NNPC Fires Over 200 Employees Including Mele Kyari’s Associates

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has reportedly sacked over 200 senior staff members as part of a significant restructuring of its management.

Naija News learnt that those affected by the termination of service include the former Chief of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, the Managing Director of the Kaduna Refinery, Ibrahim Onoja, and the Chief Compliance Officer and former Managing Director of NNPC Trading, Lawal Sade.

According to Cable, the sacked officials are believed to be associates of Mele Kyari, who was removed as group CEO by President Bola Tinubu on April 2, 2025.

The restructuring has resulted in an increased representation of women in senior leadership roles, including the appointment of Maryam Idrisu as Managing Director of NNPC Trading, responsible for all crude oil transactions, and Obioma Abangwu as Chief Liaison Officer for Board Matters.

More details to come…