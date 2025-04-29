Nigeria News
BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned As Items Recovered From The IPOB Leader Revealed [Full List]
The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned to May 2nd 2025
Naija News reports that the court had admitted in evidence, an extra-judicial statement Nnamdi Kanu made in 2015, shortly after he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The statement was tendered before the court by a DSS operative that appeared as the first prosecution witness in the seven-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against Kanu.
The witness, whose identity was shielded, was simply identified as PWAAA. He testified behind a screen.
The witness told the court that he led the team of security operatives that arrested the defendant on October 14, 2015, in one of the rooms at Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos International Airport upon his return to the country from the United Kingdom (UK).
The witness also tendered video recordings of the interrogations that ensued after Kanu’s arrest.
Four suitcases that contained various items that were recovered in the hotel room where Kanu was arrested, were equally produced before the court.
The suitcases contained personal belongings of the defendant, including equipment he allegedly used for his Radio Biafra broadcasts.
Trial Justice James Omotosho admitted the items in evidence and marked them as exhibits in the case.
Below are the exhibits FG presented to the Court.
Suitcase 1
1 Black laptop
2 Multi mix transmitter
3 Mini white note Apple iPad with pouch
4 1 grey Apple iPad with pouch
5 1 grey MacBook with pouch
6 1 grey MacBook with case
7 1 mini drone sound wave speaker
8 2 mini white speakers
9 1 large computer mouse
10 1 white adaptor
11 1 laptop adaptor
12 1 carton bag with laptop
Suitcase 2
2 3g modem
2 Glo modem
Glo hawaii modem
Mtn modem
Etisalat
Flash drive
Camcorder
Hand recorder in a black pouch
MacBook Pro adaptor
Mic stand
Phillip headphone
Radio sharp mic with cord
Pro sound mic with cord
4g lit modem
A bunch of cards (only one card was found
Power adaptor for mixer
Easy blaze white modem
Samsung phone
Black motorrola phone
One nokia phone
Black Samsung
Black phone
Dlink black modem
8g flash drive
Extension wire adaptor
A oair of shoes
A belt
Ciderwood sneakers
Footwear
Suitcase 3
Black softech wristwatch
2 singlets
Sealed Hermes perfume
Trinket
Pokham perfume
Fredrick peckham Wristwatch
Diesel wristwatch
Alexander Christy collection Wristwatch
Club Wristwatch
10 items altogether
Suitcase 4
3 bank MasterCards
Copies of documents
Copy of ipob complementary card
Documents tagged ipob
One white clipper
One bottle of medicine
Oman perfumes
2 mini scented oil
One empty black purse
Nigerian passport bearing the names Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu
British passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya
Black purse
Passport holder
Card holder
Box of rocarden Wristwatch
4 bundles of cords