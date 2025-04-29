BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned As Items Recovered From The IPOB Leader Revealed [Full List]

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned to May 2nd 2025

Naija News reports that the court had admitted in evidence, an extra-judicial statement Nnamdi Kanu made in 2015, shortly after he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement was tendered before the court by a DSS operative that appeared as the first prosecution witness in the seven-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against Kanu.

The witness, whose identity was shielded, was simply identified as PWAAA. He testified behind a screen.

The witness told the court that he led the team of security operatives that arrested the defendant on October 14, 2015, in one of the rooms at Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos International Airport upon his return to the country from the United Kingdom (UK).

The witness also tendered video recordings of the interrogations that ensued after Kanu’s arrest.

Four suitcases that contained various items that were recovered in the hotel room where Kanu was arrested, were equally produced before the court.

The suitcases contained personal belongings of the defendant, including equipment he allegedly used for his Radio Biafra broadcasts.

Trial Justice James Omotosho admitted the items in evidence and marked them as exhibits in the case.

Below are the exhibits FG presented to the Court.

Suitcase 1

1 Black laptop

2 Multi mix transmitter

3 Mini white note Apple iPad with pouch

4 1 grey Apple iPad with pouch

5 1 grey MacBook with pouch

6 1 grey MacBook with case

7 1 mini drone sound wave speaker

8 2 mini white speakers

9 1 large computer mouse

10 1 white adaptor

11 1 laptop adaptor

12 1 carton bag with laptop

Suitcase 2

2 3g modem

2 Glo modem

Glo hawaii modem

Mtn modem

Etisalat

Flash drive

Camcorder

Hand recorder in a black pouch

MacBook Pro adaptor

Mic stand

Phillip headphone

Radio sharp mic with cord

Pro sound mic with cord

4g lit modem

A bunch of cards (only one card was found

Power adaptor for mixer

Easy blaze white modem

Samsung phone

Black motorrola phone

One nokia phone

Black Samsung

Black phone

Dlink black modem

8g flash drive

Extension wire adaptor

A oair of shoes

A belt

Ciderwood sneakers

Footwear

Suitcase 3

Black softech wristwatch

2 singlets

Sealed Hermes perfume

Trinket

Pokham perfume

Fredrick peckham Wristwatch

Diesel wristwatch

Alexander Christy collection Wristwatch

Club Wristwatch

10 items altogether

Suitcase 4

3 bank MasterCards

Copies of documents

Copy of ipob complementary card

Documents tagged ipob

One white clipper

One bottle of medicine

Oman perfumes

2 mini scented oil

One empty black purse

Nigerian passport bearing the names Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu

British passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya

Black purse

Passport holder

Card holder

Box of rocarden Wristwatch

4 bundles of cords