Breaking: FG Declares May 1 As Public Holiday

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government, has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, a public holiday in commemoration of the Workers’ Day celebration.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo, in a statement on Tuesday night signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice, reiterating the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

He noted that workers’ efforts are mainly responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

Tunji-Ojo, therefore, urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he promised.

He added, “There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building.

We encourage workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.

“This Administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.”