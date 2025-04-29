EFCC ‘Arrest’ Wanted Socialite, Aisha Achimugu

Renowned business executive and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), her legal team confirmed on Tuesday.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chikaosolu Ojukwu, disclosed that Achimugu, who voluntarily returned from London, was arrested by EFCC operatives around 5 a.m. upon her arrival at the airport.

Recall that Achimugu’s lawyers had informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that she would present herself to the EFCC on Tuesday, April 29, in compliance with an ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

According to Ojukwu, the arrest contravenes the spirit of the undertaking made in court.

“She has immediately gone on a hunger strike. She is a prisoner of conscience,” Ojukwu said, insisting that the development violates the rule of law.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that Achimugu was expected to appear at the Commission today as ordered by the court. On the claim of her arrest at the airport, Oyewale said the agency would respond in due course.

Achimugu’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju and Chikaosolu Ojukwu, had filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against six security agencies: the Nigeria Police Force, the ICPC, the State Security Service (SSS), the EFCC, the NSCDC, and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The EFCC had earlier declared Achimugu wanted on March 28 over allegations of money laundering and criminal conspiracy linked to the controversial MBA Trading and Capital Limited scheme.

In response, she filed suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025 to restrain the EFCC and other agencies from arresting or detaining her.

In its counter-affidavit, the EFCC explained that Achimugu had previously been granted administrative bail but violated its terms by failing to honour further invitations.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while ruling on the submissions, noted that Achimugu had expressed willingness to cooperate with the EFCC, and therefore, no controversy existed.

He ordered her to appear before the EFCC on April 29 and directed the agency to return to court on April 30 to report on her compliance.

Aisha Achimugu is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a conglomerate involved in engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology sectors.