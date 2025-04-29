Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 29th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1610 and sell at ₦1612 on Monday 28th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1603 Lowest Rate ₦1596

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will collaborate with senior diplomats from BRICS nations in Brazil on Monday, April 28, 2025, to collectively address the challenges posed by United States (US) President Donald Trump’s assertive trade policies.

Naija News reports that this meeting is particularly significant given the recent reduction in global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, attributed to the repercussions of the new tariffs implemented by the American administration.

Over the course of two days in Rio de Janeiro, diplomats from the BRICS countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will convene as a precursor to the upcoming leaders’ summit scheduled for July.

“The ministers are negotiating a declaration aimed at reaffirming the centrality and importance of the multilateral trading system,” Brazil’s BRICS representative Mauricio Lyrio told reporters over the weekend.

Since its establishment in 2009, the group has seen substantial growth, now encompassing Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. It represents nearly half of the world’s population and accounts for 39 percent of the global GDP.