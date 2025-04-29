Bauchi Governor Appoints 168 Political Aides To Strengthen Governance

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of 168 political aides to reinforce the machinery of government and improve service delivery across the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Governor’s Media Adviser, Mukhtar Gidado, revealed that the appointments span multiple roles, including Principal Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Personal Assistants.

Naija News gathered that the appointments include five Principal Special Assistants tasked with Political and Community Relations, with one specifically assigned to handle Pension Matters.

Additionally, the list features one Senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters, 60 Special Assistants focusing on Political and Community Relations, and 63 Personal Assistants in the same category.

Gidado emphasised that the appointments align with the administration’s goals of promoting inclusivity and ensuring that the diverse interests and aspirations of Bauchi’s residents are reflected in governance.

He noted that most of the appointees are seasoned political officeholders with vast experience at various levels, carefully selected based on their merit, political experience, and leadership qualities.

Governor Mohammed congratulated the newly appointed aides and urged them to approach their duties with dedication, loyalty, and a focus on people-oriented governance.

He expressed confidence that these new appointments would help build on the administration’s existing achievements and drive sustainable development in the state.