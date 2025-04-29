Arsène Wenger Tells Arsenal What To Do Against PSG In UCL Tonight

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger believes if the club’s players are disciplined, they can reach the UEFA Champions League final this season.

Arsenal are set to host French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie at 8 p.m. tonight.

In the lead-up to the match, Wenger commended Arsenal’s impressive defensive capabilities, highlighting the organisation and resilience that the players have displayed throughout the tournament.

However, he emphasized a crucial point: if Mikel Arteta’s men wish to maximize their chances of success, they must steer clear of disruptive red cards or rash disciplinary actions during the matches.

“The team must avoid any send-offs or ill-advised reactions at pivotal moments,” Wenger remarked in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Overall, I firmly believe that Arsenal possesses a robust defensive unit, and that will play a significant role over the course of the two legs in this semi-final.”

Meanwhile, former midfielder for Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves, said PSG have two of the best full-backs in the semi-final stage of the 2024-2025 Champions League campaign.

Hargreaves believes PSG’s squad is formidable across all positions. “At this moment, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi truly stand out as the best full-backs in the Champions League,” he stated in a discussion on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

He continued, “Player like [Desire] Doue appears to have extraordinary speed, charging past defenders with confidence. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showcases his unique style on the ball. Vitinha brings a level of creativity reminiscent of Luka Modric, while [Joao] Neves has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

According to Hargreaves, the collective quality within PSG’s back four is outstanding, the trio in midfield complements each other seamlessly, and the attacking line possesses both speed and technical skill, making them a dangerous opponent.