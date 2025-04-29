Arsenal Vs PSG: Mikel Arteta Banks On Fans, Luis Enrique Speaks On Tactics

As the anticipation builds for the Champions League semi-final first leg, Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has stressed that his team can survive Arsenal if they can take control of all aspects of the game.

Arsenal are set to host PSG at the Emirates Stadium at 8 p.m. later tonight, April 29, following impressive wins in the previous round against Real Madrid and Aston Villa, respectively.

In a press conference ahead of the match, Enrique emphasized the importance of effectively managing different phases of the game.

“The key to our success will be how we handle the various aspects throughout the match,” he stated.

“It’s crucial for us to be in control of all the elements, as that will determine the outcome. I believe both teams share similarities, and every player’s contribution is vital.”

On the other hand, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has called on the Gunners’ supporters to bring an enthusiastic and energetic spirit to the Emirates Stadium for the UCL clash.

In his pre-match interview, Arteta said, “We are on the verge of making history and we seek even more from our fans this time than we received against Madrid. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we need your full support.”

He encouraged fans to come prepared to engage fully: “Bring your boots, your shorts, and your t-shirt; let’s play every ball together. We can create something truly special, making the Emirates a place of unforgettable energy.”

Note that the last encounter between these two teams was during the group stage last year, where Arsenal emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.