Sports
Arsenal Vs PSG Champions League Line-Up Confirmed As Saka, Dembele Lead Battle
The highly anticipated Champions League clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has its line-ups confirmed, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between two European giants.
With both teams opting for strong starting elevens, fans can expect fireworks from the first whistle of the Champions League semi-final first-leg.
Arsenal Starting XI:
Goalkeeper: David Raya
Defenders: Kiwior, Timber, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly
Midfielders: Ødegaard (captain), Merino, Rice
Attackers: Martinelli, Saka, Trossard
The inclusion of Mikel Merino brings added composure and control to the midfield, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli offer pace and creativity on the flanks.
Arsenal Bench: Neto, Sterling, Zinchenko, Tierney, Ben White, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Setford, Nwaneri, Kabia
PSG Starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes
Midfielders: Vitinha, João Neves, Fabian Ruiz
Attackers: Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Doue
Georgian sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia adds flair, while midfield duo João Neves and Vitinha are expected to dictate tempo for coach Luis Enrique’s side.
PSG Bench: Kimpembe, Lucas, Safonov, Arnau Tenas, Kang-in Lee, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola, Beraldo, Zaire-Emery, Mayulu, Mbaye