Arsenal Vs PSG Champions League Line-Up Confirmed As Saka, Dembele Lead Battle

The highly anticipated Champions League clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has its line-ups confirmed, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter between two European giants.

With both teams opting for strong starting elevens, fans can expect fireworks from the first whistle of the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Arsenal Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Kiwior, Timber, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders: Ødegaard (captain), Merino, Rice

Attackers: Martinelli, Saka, Trossard

The inclusion of Mikel Merino brings added composure and control to the midfield, while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli offer pace and creativity on the flanks.

Arsenal Bench: Neto, Sterling, Zinchenko, Tierney, Ben White, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Setford, Nwaneri, Kabia

PSG Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Vitinha, João Neves, Fabian Ruiz

Attackers: Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Doue

Georgian sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia adds flair, while midfield duo João Neves and Vitinha are expected to dictate tempo for coach Luis Enrique’s side.

PSG Bench: Kimpembe, Lucas, Safonov, Arnau Tenas, Kang-in Lee, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola, Beraldo, Zaire-Emery, Mayulu, Mbaye