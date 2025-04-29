‘Are Your Appointees Of Questionable Character?’ – Edo PDP Asks Okpebholo Over Wave Of Suspensions

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the wave of suspensions by Governor Monday Okpebholo since he assumed office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 29, by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the opposition described Senator Okpebholo’s administration as a tragicomic saga on repeat, marked by a series of shocking suspensions of his senior cabinet members, each more perplexing than the previous.

It noted that the most recent of these dismissals involves the Executive Secretary of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire, who was suspended due to alleged serious financial misconduct.

Naija News reports that the PDP observed that since taking office, Okpebholo has consistently engaged in a relentless campaign of suspensions, casting aside one official after another amidst sensational claims of corruption and impropriety.

However, amidst this turmoil, the citizens of Edo have witnessed no substantial investigations, no legal outcomes, and no public accountability, only rumours of discreet reinstatements through unofficial channels.

The list of those suspended includes his own Commissioner for Justice and Chief Law Officer, Samson Osagie; the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Mr. Damian Lawani; the Head of the Public Safety Response Team, Kelly Okungbowa; the Commander of the State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin; the CEO of FEWMA, Ahmed Momoh; and now Dr. Oahimire—creating a narrative reminiscent of a poorly executed soap opera. What is unfolding is not governance; it is disorder disguised as reform.

“Edo people are left asking: Is this simply a case of a workman constantly quarrelling with his tools? Or did Okpebholo knowingly assemble a team riddled with questionable characters—people who see public office not as a platform for service, but as a shortcut to self-enrichment?

“What is clear is that this endless cycle of suspensions has laid bare a troubling reality: either the Governor is completely out of his depth and incapable of managing his own appointees, or he is overseeing an administration deeply compromised by rot, failure, and corruption.

“If these appointees were handpicked or imposed by his party’s power brokers, the time has come for Okpebholo to take full responsibility. He must clean house—decisively—and assemble a new cabinet built on competence, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the progress of Edo State.

“Enough of the drama. Edo deserves serious, focused, and transparent leadership,” the PDP stressed.