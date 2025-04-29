APC Anticipates More Defections From PDP Governors’ Forum

There are strong indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing for more defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, as several political figures within the opposition party are reportedly set to join the ruling party in the coming weeks.

Following the high-profile defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Delta Governor and PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, along with other PDP members in Delta State, APC sources have revealed that the movement of more PDP governors and lawmakers to the APC is almost a done deal.

A senior APC source told Daily Sun that the ruling party is expecting at least 20 federal lawmakers and additional PDP governors to cross over soon.

The defection of influential figures like Oborevwori and Okowa has raised expectations that more members of the PDP Governors’ Forum will follow suit.

“Everyone heard when the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, said he would be supporting President Tinubu’s re-election. Not long after that, we saw the Delta Governor defect to the APC along with his predecessor. In a matter of weeks, we will be receiving at least one more PDP governor and several opposition lawmakers. It should not be surprising to anyone that this is happening because the PDP is literally dead,” the source stated.

The impending defections are believed to be tied to a confidential agreement between President Bola Tinubu and several PDP governors, many of whom have pledged support for his 2027 re-election bid.

Last week, Daily Sun reported on this pact, which has heightened tensions within the PDP and fueled distrust among its ranks.

The defection of Oborevwori and Okowa, alongside others, has drawn sharp criticisms from within the PDP.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the move, asserting that “freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy, they are fundamental rights. Undermine any of these, and democracy itself begins to crumble.”

Reacting to the defections, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Olabode George, expressed shock, stating that it was unfathomable that Oborevwori and Okowa, both elected on the PDP platform, would leave for an “unorganised” party.

PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, called the defections unfortunate but remained optimistic. He stated that the defection would not significantly impact the PDP’s chances in the 2027 elections, emphasising that the next general election would be a contest between President Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

Damagum reassured party members, stating that the number of governors a party holds would not necessarily determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.

As tensions within the PDP continue to rise, political analysts suggest that these defections could have significant implications on Nigeria’s political landscape, further consolidating APC’s hold on power as the country prepares for the next election cycle.