Antonio Rüdiger Sidelined For Two Months Amid Potential Ban From Football

Real Madrid star, Antonio Rüdiger is set to be sidelined for nearly two months after undergoing surgery for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee.

The procedure, carried out by Dr Manuel Leyes with Real Madrid’s medical team closely overseeing, marks the beginning of Antonio Rüdiger’s recovery journey as he aims to return to full fitness.

In a related incident earlier in the day, legendary German footballer Lothar Matthäus publicly criticized Rüdiger’s behaviour during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Television cameras captured the Real Madrid defender in a moment of frustration as he threw an ice pack in the direction of the referee and appeared visibly upset following the final whistle, raising concerns about potential disciplinary consequences.

Matthäus emphasized the importance of imposing a considerable ban on Rüdiger for his conduct, while fellow German football star Dietmar Hamann went further, urging the German Football Association (DFB) to take stringent action against him.

However, a recent report from Frankfurter Allgemeine, according to MARCA, suggests that the DFB does not intend to suspend Rüdiger despite the controversy surrounding his actions in the final.

The report indicates that the DFB considered Rüdiger’s immediate response after the match, particularly his public apology issued the following morning, in which he expressed regret and explicitly apologized to the referee for his actions.

Additionally, Rüdiger took the initiative to personally contact Germany’s sporting director, Rudi Völler, and head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, to express his apologies and to discuss the implications of his behaviour.

This proactive approach, combined with his commendable reputation for community service through his children’s foundations, played a significant role in the DFB’s decision to refrain from imposing a suspension.

Nonetheless, the DFB did issue a reprimand, reminding Rüdiger of his responsibilities as a professional footballer and the importance of maintaining sportsmanship on the field.