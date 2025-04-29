Annie Idibia Reveals Her ‘Backbone’ After Marriage With 2Baba Crashed

Nollywood actress cum reality TV star, Annie Macaulay Idibia, has stated that her children are her support system after her marriage with Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba crashed.

Naija News reports that Annie, who recently separated from her husband, made this known on Sunday at the Headies Awards ceremony in Lagos State.

Responding to a journalist who inquired about her family, Annie stated that her only family is her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, whom she considers her “backbone.”

Speaking in pidgin, she said, “You mean my children? My children dey Kampe. The first one dey Yankee, she dey go school. No play with that girl o. I don’t play with my kids. Na them be my backbone.”

Also during the award ceremony, Annie took a swipe at 2Baba while introducing herself on stage, saying, “My name is Annie Idi—oh sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!”

Meanwhile, 2Face has reunited with his mother, Rose Idibia, following a concerning period when he was declared missing.

Naija News recalls that back in February, the Idibia family had petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), raising an alarm that the singer had been unaccounted for since February 10.

Reports at the time indicated that 2Face had left his residence dressed in lounge wear and had not been seen since then.

However, a recently surfaced video captures a cheerful moment as 2Face reunites with his mother and other family members.

Notably, Natasha Osawaru, the singer’s new partner, was also present, hinting that the earlier family tensions might have subsided.