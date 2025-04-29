Akpabio Champions Call For Global South Development

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called for unity, solidarity and action among nations of the Global South.

Naija News reports that Akpabio stated this at the Third Edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco.

He spoke before an assembly of lawmakers, diplomats and development leaders under the theme: ‘Inter-regional and Continental Dialogues in the Countries of the South as a Fundamental Lever to Address the Emerging Challenges of International Cooperation and Achieve Peace, Security, Stability, and Common Development’.

According to a statement by his media office in Abuja, the Senate President emphasized the need for leaders of the Global South to commit to actions that would transform developing nations.

“We meet here today not merely to exchange words, but to forge weapons—of—ideas, of solidarity, of bold policy and brave cooperation.

“The storms we face — economic upheavals, climate crises and political instability — will not be conquered by isolated efforts, but by united resolve,” he said.

Drawing rich historical and cultural references from Africa and beyond, Akpabio hailed Morocco as a symbol of bridging continents and traditions, praising the host nation for offering not just hospitality, but “a fulcrum upon which we may turn the heavy wheels of history”.

In a passionate address that evoked the spirit of past liberation struggles, Akpabio reminded the gathering that apartheid fell not by isolated goodwill, but by united, determined action across nations and peoples.

He called on the South to summon that same collective strength against today’s challenges.

“No fortress of difficulty—economic, political, or social—can withstand the force of our unity and determination,” he stated.

Senator Akpabio also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to the cause of regional integration through platforms such as ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stating that true development would be driven not by isolated national efforts, but by collaborative South-South action anchored in trust, shared vision and strategic partnerships

Using an African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together“, Akpabio emphasised that the nations of the South must choose collective endurance over short-term ambition.

Also, on his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, the Senate President wrote: “My submission at the Rabat, Morocco meeting of the Global South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum is that economic integration among Global South nations must be intentional—legislated, negotiated, institutionalized.

“Nigeria is committed to leading and uniting for a shared future of the Global South.

“Let history record that when the Global South stood at the crossroads of uncertainty and opportunity, we chose unity over isolation, collaboration over complacency, and purpose over despair.

and our collective will.

“Together, through the power of parliamentary cooperation, we will not merely witness change; we will be the architects of it.

“Let it be said that through the bridges we built with dialogue and the laws we crafted with vision, we unlocked the gates of shared prosperity for generations yet unborn.

“The future we seek is not a distant hope—it is a living possibility,shaped by our courage, our convictions.”

The Senate President led a delegation of eight senators to the conference, consisting of Senator Peter Nwaebonyi, Senator Osita Ngwu, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, Senator Samaila Kaila, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Senator Salihu Mustapha, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and Senator Titus Zam.