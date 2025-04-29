Afenifere Links Insecurity Surge To Uneducated Youths, Foreign Influence, Poor Governance

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the escalating threat of terrorism in Nigeria, particularly in the North-East, North-Central, and North-West zones.

In a press release issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere identified numerous factors fuelling insecurity across the nation.

Among them were poorly governed territories, unchecked borders, the easy flow of arms, and the involvement of influential political actors, both local and foreign. It also cited criminal sabotage, illegal mining activities, and foreign interests as aggravating conditions.

The statement linked the worsening situation to socio-political tensions between ethnic groups, pastoral-farmer disputes, regional instability in the Sahel, and a surge in uneducated and unemployed youth populations, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Ajayi said: “In identifying the root causes of insecurity, it is clear that wide expanses of ungoverned land, porous northern borders, the proliferation of weapons, and weak institutional capacity all play critical roles.”

He further noted that insecurity had been compounded by the alleged collusion of politicians, rising religious and ethnic intolerance, and poor governance structures.

Ajayi also referenced a January 2025 declaration by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, along with a similar observation by Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, to underscore the role of foreign interference in domestic insecurity.

“There have been consistent reports linking foreign elements, particularly from Mali, to attacks on Nigerian soil,” he stated.

Naija News reports that recent violent incidents in states such as Plateau, Benue, Niger, Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kwara have resulted in massive casualties and the destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

Afenifere pointed to the ineffective management of security at the subnational level as one of the enabling conditions for terrorism.

Citing an academic framework, the group explained: “Organised crimes thrive where the government’s ability to sanction and deter is weak, where public corruption is endemic, and where legitimate livelihood opportunities are slim.”

The organisation also voiced its concern over how extremist factions were targeting uneducated youths as recruits.

Ajayi revealed: “As many as 30,000 bandits were reportedly active in the North-West as far back as 2010. Despite security efforts, this number has swelled due to the mass of uneducated, unskilled youths.”

He reminded Nigerians of the words of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who had long warned that neglecting the education of the underprivileged would eventually threaten societal harmony.

Linking youth disillusionment to a psychological framework, Afenifere drew on the “Frustration-Aggression Theory” to explain the trend of violence.

The organisation remarked that many young people, upon seeing their aspirations dashed, had turned to aggressive and violent behaviours.