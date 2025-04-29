Adeleke Reacts As Muslim Community Mourns Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commiserated with the Iwo Muslim Community and across Nigeria over the demise of the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, through his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, sympathized with the family of the deceased, describing Sheikh Hadiyatullah as a revered Islamic scholar and jurist whose legacy will continue to guide generations to come.

Governor Adeleke prayed for the repose of Sheikh Hadiyatullah’s soul and encouraged his family, students, and followers to take solace in the remarkable impact of his life and work.

The statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I commiserate with the Muslim community in Iwo over the passing of Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah,” Governor Adeleke said in his condolence message. “He was a beacon of Islamic scholarship and an advocate for justice, tolerance, and unity in our nation.

“As a government, we stand with the people of Iwo and the entire Nigerian Muslim ummah in mourning the loss of a distinguished leader who dedicated his life to the service of Islam and the promotion of peaceful coexistence.”

“May Allah grant Sheikh Abdul Rasheed Hadiyatullah Aljannah Firdaus.”

Sheikh Hadiyatullah was born in Iwo, a prominent town in Osun State known for its deep Islamic heritage.

He was widely respected for his tireless advocacy for implementing Shari’ah law within constitutional frameworks, as well as his unwavering commitment to interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.