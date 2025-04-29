26 Dead, 3 Injured In IED Explosion On Borno Highway

At least 26 people have been confirmed dead, with three others sustaining injuries, following an improvised explosive device (IED) detonation along the Rann–Kala Balge–Gamboru Ngala highway in Borno State.

The incident, which took place on Monday, saw several civilian vehicles travelling from Rann in Kala Balge Local Government Area run into a series of hidden explosives strategically placed along the road, according to a report by a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

The Zagazola Makama report indicated that the IEDs were triggered by the movement of the vehicles, resulting in the deadly explosion.

The report further stated that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to evacuate the victims and provide first aid.

“Security forces have since cordoned off the affected route and commenced clearance operations to ensure safety and prevent a repeat of the incident,” the report confirmed.

The injured victims have been transferred to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Following the tragic incident, security forces have intensified their operations in the region, with a focus on clearing the affected route and ensuring the safety of travellers in the area.

In related developments, last week, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to addressing the escalating security challenges in Borno State.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to meeting all operational needs of the troops to bolster security in the region and prevent further such incidents.