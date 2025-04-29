2027: Why I Don’t Worry About Defections Of Nigerian Politicians – Lucky Igbinedion

A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, has stated that he is unbothered by the wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that defection is a common occurrence among average Nigerian politicians.

Naija News reports that Igbinedion made this known on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after leading leaders of the Edo State PDP on a condolence visit to former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, over the death of his wife, Lady Helen Owie.

Igbinedion said he has been a member of the PDP since 1998 and foresees the decampees returning to the party or another party that will hold sway in the future.

Speaking on the move to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, the former governor said he will support a candidate from the southern part of the country.

He said, “I don’t worry so much about the defections because I know Nigerian politicians, they swing from one side to the other. If anything happens tomorrow, those people that defected, you will see them coming back to the PDP.

“There was a time when the PDP had the highest number of governors in this country and we saw PDP both in the south and in the north and now it is APC’s turn, they will be deflated sooner or later only God knows the party that will sway at that time.

“I have always been in the PDP since 1998 and I am not contemplating leaving PDP, but I believe in equity and that means it is the turn of a southerner to be president.

“If any other southerner comes tomorrow from the PDP, of course I will support the southerner. After that in 2031, it will be the turn of the North, I will also look at the possible candidate for that job.”