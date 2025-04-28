Women’s Champions League Final: Arsenal To Face FC Barcelona

Arsenal reached the final of the Women’s Champions League for the first time in almost two decades after an impressive 4-1 comeback victory against Lyon, resulting in a 5-3 aggregate win.

Lyon, last year’s runners-up, entered the second leg with a 2-1 advantage. However, early in the match, Christiane Endler inadvertently scored an own goal, allowing Arsenal to equalize.

Following this, Mariona Caldentey delivered a beautifully executed strike to put Arsenal ahead before halftime. Just after the break, Alessia Russo extended the lead by slotting home a third goal.

Though Caitlin Foord’s strike seemed to solidify the lead, Daelle Melchie Dumornay scored for Lyon with under 10 minutes remaining, creating a tense finish for Arsenal. The team will now prepare to face Barcelona, the two-time defending champions, at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on May 24.

This achievement is particularly meaningful for Arsenal, as it has been 18 years since they last reached a Champions League final.

The match showcased an unexpected performance from Lyon, but Arsenal’s strategy and execution were commendable.

Coach Renee Slegers expressed pride in her team’s ability to handle high-pressure situations against a formidable opponent, stating, “We were unbelievable in a high-pressure moment against a top opponent.

“How calm we were – there’s so much work put into this game, I’m so happy.

“Delighted for everyone. Its euphoria, such a special moment. So happy and we need to celebrate these special moments but also stay humble and we get ready for the next one.”