Wife Of Kaduna District Head, Daughter Kidnapped

The spouse of the District Head of Aboro in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Shuaibu Suleiman Galadima, has reportedly been kidnapped.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday revealed that Harira Abdullahi was abducted along with their daughter, Maryam Suleiman Galadima.

It was gathered that the incident took place at approximately 7:36 PM on Sunday when the perpetrators invaded the district head’s home and forcibly took the two women.

According to Daily Trust, a resident, who requested anonymity, verified this information to journalists Monday morning, stating that the attack caused widespread panic in the community as residents rallied to assist in the rescue of the abducted individuals.

“But as we followed them into the bush to try and rescue the kidnapped persons, the gunmen opened fire on us. Sadly, they shot dead one of our members, Umar Abdullahi, and injured another, Suleiman, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital,” he said.

He stated that the deceased was interred per Islamic customs.

The source urged the government and security forces to enhance their efforts in securing the release of the traditional ruler’s abducted wife and daughter, as well as to guarantee the safety of the community.

Attempts to obtain a response from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, did not reply to inquiries from our reporter at the time of this report.

Kidnapping for ransom continues to pose a significant security threat in various regions of Kaduna State, especially in rural areas.