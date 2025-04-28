Why I Cannot Work Against Tinubu In 2027 – Oborevwori Reveals

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has stated that he cannot work against President Bola Tinubu in 2027 because he has been supportive of his administration.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the official welcome ceremony in Asaba on Monday, following his recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move that ended the PDP’s almost 26-year control of the oil-rich state.

Speaking at the event, Oborevwori said his defection to the APC was motivated by his resolve to work for Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“Mr President has supported us, he has shown us love. We cannot face him in 2027 to work against him. That love that he has shown us in Delta, we need to reciprocate it. We cannot do it in our old party. we have to be inside to do it and to do it well,” the governor said.

At the event, he assured APC governors that all political stakeholders at the state, local government, and ward levels in Delta State had decided to join the APC.

The governor maintained that the defection of major political stakeholders in Delta is a movement and a defection.

“This is a movement. This is not a defection. We have agreed we’ll move together, and when we move together, what is in national, we’re able to grab it,” Oborevwori said.