‘We Know Those Who Worked Openly Or Silently To Stop Us’ – Gov Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has responded to recent developments within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the resignation of House of Representatives member, Wole Oke.

Naija News reports that Adeleke acknowledged that some party members are working against his re-election bid but he reassured the public of his commitment to the state’s development and the delivery of democratic dividends.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor sought to calm tensions surrounding Oke’s resignation, assuring party loyalists that the PDP has not lost any genuine supporters.

The statement reads, “We know how we got to Government House and we know those God used to make it possible. We know those who worked openly or silently to stop us. We also know those who opposed us then but have now embraced our good governance mantra.”

Governor Adeleke further emphasized that despite the opposition, his administration has expanded its base and increased support, notably through the defection of several members from rival parties.

He added, “Our good work has gained us more supporters, partners, and men of goodwill across party lines.”

Adeleke pointed to the inclusiveness of his administration, which, according to him, benefits all federal constituencies in Osun State.

He highlighted the significant representation of various constituencies in his cabinet and underscored the fairness in the distribution of development projects across the state.

“Our administration treats all federal constituencies fairly. A particular federal constituency has three critical portfolios in my cabinet. Our infra plan benefits all corners of the state. Our local content programmes spread opportunities to all and sundry,” he said, affirming his commitment to running a government that is truly for all Osun people.

The governor also addressed concerns over internal party challenges, including the ongoing issues within the local government system.

He expressed confidence that the face-off would soon be resolved within the framework of the law and reiterated the importance of grassroots mobilisation for the success of the PDP in the upcoming election.

“We must avoid distraction and continue to target grassroots mobilisation. Within the context of rule of law, we will soon resolve the face-off within the local government system,” Adeleke stated.

Adeleke took the opportunity to thank individuals and groups who have endorsed him for a second term, expressing gratitude for their loyalty and commitment to the PDP.

“I must express my appreciation to groups and individuals who are endorsing us for a second term and who are pledging solidarity, loyalty, and commitment to the PDP,” he concluded