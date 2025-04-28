We APC Members Will Remove Tinubu In 2027 – Onokpasa

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, has said President Bola Tinubu‘s policies have not improved the lives of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Onokpasa said APC members who are dissatisfied with the President’s economic policies would throw him out of government in 2027.

Speaking with Arise News on Sunday, Onokpasa, who was a firm supporter of Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election campaign, decried poverty and hunger in the country.

While resolving he would not decamp from the APC, he promised that he would work to ensure the President did not get elected in 2027.

His words: “I’m not leaving my party for anybody. I’m a foundational member of the APC, and I’m not leaving it for anybody, including President Tinubu.

“Now, if you see the truth, you see the Bible says, I shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free. You cannot pretend, even you, Reuben (the anchor), you can’t pretend that there is no hunger in the land. You cannot pretend that people are not finding it difficult to make ends meet. That’s all.

“In fact, when Bola Tinubu called us to support him, he promised to make food cheap. You know, at that time, we were being insulted. We are agbadorians. We are this, we are that, you know. So, we told him, we said, let us just produce food. And that’s what he promised us. Only for him to come to power, and then, in fact, only God understands what he’s doing. That’s his headache.

“I’m not leaving my party for anybody. Not at all. But I’m certainly not supporting him for 2027. And I’m going to make sure, going to gather with, it’s not even PDP people. PDP is just a ridiculous party. They are not serious. It is us, in APC, who are dissatisfied with him, that made, who put him in power, we are the ones that will remove him from the power. I can assure you of that, Reuben.”