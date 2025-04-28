Video: Shettima, Zulum, Omo-Agege Depart Abuja For Delta State To Attend APC Mega Rally

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Delta State to attend the mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his cabinet members, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Shettima along with Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, left Abuja for Asaba, Delta State, to officially welcome Oborevwori and other detectors into the APC.

In related news, the APC in Delta State has officially launched the distribution of registration booklets, marking the beginning of a formal process to welcome new members into the party.

In a statement, the APC directed all Local Government Chairmen to collect the registration booklets, a strategic move aimed at integrating the influx of new members.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo Esq., emphasized the importance of this registration exercise in strengthening the party’s base and ensuring the seamless integration of defectors into the party’s framework.

“The registration of new members is vital for their full inclusion within the party’s structure. We urge all new members to visit their local ward chairmen and complete the necessary registration steps,” the statement read.

This effort aligns with the APC’s broader vision for a more prosperous future for Delta State.