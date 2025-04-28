Video: Annie Publicly Confirms Divorce From 2Baba At Headies Awards

Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, Annie, has officially confirmed their divorce during the 17th Headies Awards held on Sunday night.

Naija News reports that the actress, who had remained quiet about the issue for several months, broke her silence while co-presenting the award for Best Afrobeat Singer of the Year.

She shared the stage with Farooq Oreagba, widely celebrated as the “King of Steeze” following his iconic appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

While introducing herself, Annie paused when saying her name, then quickly corrected it, clearly showing her new status.

“Annie Idi… Oh! Sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” she declared, drawing enthusiastic cheers and applause from the crowd.

This public confirmation comes after hints earlier in the year, when Annie resurfaced on social media in March — around two months after 2Baba announced their separation — signing off with her full name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, notably omitting the Idibia surname.

The former couple, who share two children, officially ended their marriage in January 2025, following 2Baba’s announcement of their split.

Since the separation, 2Baba has moved on and proposed to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru. He has also introduced her to his family and community in Benue State, sparking widespread speculation about an upcoming wedding.

See video below: