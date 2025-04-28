Vatican Sets May 7 For Conclave To Elect New Pope

The Vatican has announced that Catholic cardinals will gather on May 7 to begin the process of electing a new pope, following the passing of Pope Francis last week.

The “Princes of the Church,” those cardinals under the age of 80, will assemble in the Sistine Chapel to choose the next leader for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

This date was finalised during a meeting of cardinals of all ages early Monday, just two days after the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.

After the Argentine pontiff’s death, the Church’s 252 cardinals were summoned back to Rome, although only 135 of them are eligible to vote in the conclave.

The cardinals, representing various parts of the world, include many who are unfamiliar with one another. However, they held four “general congregation” meetings last week, providing an opportunity to build connections.

A former leader of the Italian bishops’ conference, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 83, described the meetings positively, stating, “There was a beautiful, fraternal atmosphere.”

He acknowledged, however, that, “Of course, there may be some difficulties because the voters have never been so numerous and not everyone knows each other,” in comments to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.

In preparation for the conclave, the Vatican closed the Sistine Chapel on Monday to begin necessary arrangements under the famed 16th-century frescoes painted by Michelangelo.

At this stage, little is known about who may emerge as the new pope. Spanish Cardinal Jose Cobo remarked in an interview with El Pais on Sunday, “I believe that if Francis has been the pope of surprises, this conclave will be too, as it is not at all predictable.”

Naija News earlier reported that Pope Francis was laid to rest on Saturday, following a funeral that drew approximately 400,000 mourners to St Peter’s Square and its surrounding areas. Attendees included royalty, global leaders, and countless pilgrims.

On Sunday, about 70,000 people paid their respects by visiting his marble tomb at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, as the “pope of the poor” had chosen to be buried outside the Vatican’s traditional grounds.