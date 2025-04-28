Two LG Staff Abducted By Gunmen In Kwara Released

Two senior officials of the Oke Ero Council Area of Kwara State, Elizabeth Arinde and Musibau Amuda, have regained their freedom from unknown gunmen.

Naija News reports that the Executive Chairman of Oke Ero Local Government, James Abiodun Fadipe, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Monday.

The Council Area’s Legal Officer, Barrister Arinde and Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Amuda, were abducted on Friday by unknown gunmen.

Fadipe, in his statement titled ‘Appreciation and Gratitude Message’, commended Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman and security agencies for their efforts.

It read: “On behalf of the Executive Chairman of Oke Ero Local Government, Hon. James Abiodun Fadipe, we extend our heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and protection over our dear Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Musibau Amuda, and the Local Government Legal Officer, Barrister Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde, who have safely returned to us in good health. This is indeed the Lord’s doing, and we are filled with joy and thanksgiving.

“We are deeply grateful to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman CON, and the leadership of ALGON for their steadfast support during this challenging period.”

“We also express our profound thanks to religious leaders, traditional rulers, security operatives, political leaders, party men and women, DPM and LGT forums, and all well-wishers who stood by us in prayer, encouragement, and action.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you all abundantly. We remain committed to working together for the continued peace, progress, and development of our local government.

“In this moment of joy, we offer prayers for continued protection and success for all. May God grant us peace, unity, and progress as we continue to serve our people. Once again, thank you all for your invaluable support.”