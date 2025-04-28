Top Performing Nigerian Footballers Abroad Last Weekend: Osimhen, Dessers, Others

Last weekend saw some top Nigerian footballers make significant impacts for their clubs across Europe and America, delivering goals, assists, and standout performances that kept fans buzzing.

Top Nigerian footballers like Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Alex Iwobi, Nathan Tella, and Deborah Abiodun led the way with contributions that proved vital to their teams’ successes.

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey)

Victor Osimhen continued his sensational form in Turkey, starring once again for Galatasaray in their emphatic 5-1 win over Eyüpspor.

The Super Eagles striker showcased his full attacking prowess by providing an assist for Roland Sallai’s opening goal before finding the net himself in the second half.

His goal — his 31st of the season — matches his personal best tally from Napoli’s Serie A-winning 2022/23 season.

Osimhen’s relentless contributions now see him closing in on Galatasaray’s record for most goals in a single season by a foreign player, further cementing his place among Europe’s elite forwards.

Cyriel Dessers (Rangers, Scotland)

In Scotland, Cyriel Dessers was clinical once again, scoring for Rangers in their 2-2 draw against St Mirren.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring with a composed finish just before halftime, registering his 13th Scottish Premiership goal and 23rd overall this season.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

Alex Iwobi added to his impressive assist tally in Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Southampton. The midfield dynamo set up one of Fulham’s goals, notching his sixth assist of the Premier League season.

With nine goals and six assists in 34 appearances, Iwobi is enjoying his most productive Premier League campaign yet.

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Nathan Tella continued his strong season for Bayer Leverkusen by providing an assist in their 2-0 victory over Augsburg.

The winger teed up Patrick Schick’s opener early in the match, helping Leverkusen maintain their unbeaten run under manager Xabi Alonso.

Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA)

Flying the Nigerian flag high in the United States, Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun delivered another dazzling performance for Dallas Trinity FC.

She assisted Tamara Bolt’s opening goal in their 3-1 win over Lexington SC, contributing significantly to her team’s rise to second place in the USL Super League standing.