Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 28th April, 2025

The presidency has stated that it is a normal practice for politicians to move from one political party to another, and the action is not peculiar to Nigeria.

This is as it also debunked insinuations that President Bola Tinubu is trying to implement a one-party system in Nigeria.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said recent major defections into the All Progressives Congress (APC) including those of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Ifeanyi Okowa, have thrown the opposition parties in disarray.

The statement, however, said contrary to claims by opposition figures that democracy is under threat in Nigeria as a result of the growing defections to APC, the reverse is the case as the Tinubu government is committed to promoting democracy and bring development to the country.

It also hit the planned opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying it has failed to gain traction.

The statement added that President Tinubu can’t be blamed if opposition politicians are unable to manage their parties and their members continue to defect to the ruling APC.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised concerns that some key members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be working behind the scenes to influence President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Eze pointed to recent statements made by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike; Bode George; and certain PDP governors, which he believes may suggest support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, despite the challenges Nigerians are currently facing under the APC-led administration.

Eze specifically referred to the events surrounding the 2023 presidential election, noting that had Atiku Abubakar selected Wike as his running mate, Wike would have likely worked towards securing Atiku’s victory.

Rather than focusing on coalition-building for the 2027 elections, Eze urged the Tinubu administration to concentrate on effective governance, which he believes will directly benefit Nigerians and improve the country’s economy. “The focus should be on governance that delivers results, not just electioneering,” he stated.

Reacting to comments from Bode George, who suggested that the PDP would be “finally buried” if Atiku secures the party’s presidential nomination, Eze encouraged Nigerians to consider George’s viewpoint carefully.

He questioned who within the PDP, besides Atiku, could mount a credible challenge to a well-coordinated figure like President Tinubu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has disagreed with former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the timing of its examination.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi had accused JAMB of making candidates travel at vulnerable and dangerous hours so as to meet the timing of its examinations.

He also accused the examination body of posting candidates to locations far flung from their areas of residence.

The former Governor of Anambra State said some students had lost their lives in avoidable accidents while trying to get to the venues of their exams.

He therefore called for a halt to what he described as unnecessary trauma for the young candidates, adding that the entire scenario reflects the systemic failure of Nigeria.

However, in a direct response to Obi’s query, JAMB denied starting examinations as early as 6am, clarifying that exams don’t start until 8am.

It, however, added that candidates have to arrive at examination venues early for verification and clearance purposes so as to have enough time to settle down before actual exams begin.

The South-South Zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern warning to Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, demanding an apology within seven days for what they described as a disrespectful outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement released on Sunday by the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, the APC cautioned the social media influencer to distinguish between activism and defamation, advising him to refrain from future attacks on the former Akwa Ibom governor.

Agbomhere’s reaction follows VeryDarkMan’s viral video where he criticised Akpabio’s participation in the federal government delegation to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

In the video, which lasted about three minutes, the influencer labelled Akpabio’s trip to Rome as “shameful,” arguing that the Senate President should have instead visited states like Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, and Enugu that have recently suffered from violent attacks.

The APC chieftain, however, took exception to the remarks, accusing VeryDarkMan of maligning Akpabio under the guise of activism.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a Lagos hotel and recovered ₦1.042. billion illicit drug consignment.

The Agency also intercepted over 2 million pills of tramadol in Kano, Jigawa, another Saudi-bound cocaine in body cream and arrested 3 Ghanaian ladies for cross-border trafficking.

The Media Director of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to Naija News, on Sunday.

In the hotel raid, the Agency stormed an 80-room new hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, which is used as a cover for distributing illicit substances.

After hours of combing the rooms, they recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms worth One Billion Forty-Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,042,500,000) only in street value.

Former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has addressed the ongoing defections within the party, dismissing them as part of the usual political ebb and flow that has occurred in the past.

In an interview with the Sunday Sun, Momodu acknowledged the current turbulence within the PDP but emphasized that such changes are nothing new in Nigeria’s political landscape.

When asked about the recent defections from the PDP, including the mass exodus in Delta State, and whether he was also contemplating joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), Momodu responded firmly, saying, “Impossible! I would rather retire. Leave me out of the APC matter.”

Momodu rejected the idea that the PDP’s troubles were any different from those faced by other political parties, pointing out the cyclical nature of Nigerian politics.

He noted that just as the APC had experienced multiple transitions—beginning from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually the APC—so too would the PDP weather its internal challenges.

Remo Stars have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the first time in the club’s history, following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes.

The decisive NPFL match took place earlier today, April 27, and it was Olamilekan Muhammed Adedayo who became the hero for Remo Stars, scoring the only goal of the game in the 84th minute.

The late strike was enough to secure all three points for the Ogun State-based side and ensure they stayed at the top of the table with three matchdays remaining.

The victory sees Remo Stars sit on 68 points after 35 matches, having recorded 21 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses throughout the campaign. Their closest challengers, Rivers United, trail by a significant 10 points on 58, while Abia Warriors are third with 56 points.

With this gap, Remo Stars are mathematically uncatchable, clinching the title before the final round of fixtures.

Anfield was the stage for a historic celebration today, April 27, as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to clinch the 2024-2025 Premier League title.

In a performance befitting champions, coach Arne Slot’s Liverpool delivered a masterclass, sweeping aside their London opponents and sealing the club’s 20th league title in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Despite an early scare when Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Liverpool quickly asserted their dominance. Luis Díaz levelled just four minutes later, setting the tone for what would become a relentless display of attacking football.

Alexis Mac Allister’s precise finish in the 24th minute put the Reds ahead before Cody Gakpo extended the lead with a smart header ten minutes later.

Liverpool continued their second-half dominance with Mohamed Salah adding a fourth goal just after the hour mark. Tottenham’s misery was compounded when Destiny Udogie scored an own goal in the 69th minute, sealing the emphatic 5-1 scoreline.

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has reunited with his mother, Rose Idibia, following a concerning period when he was declared missing.

Naija News recalls that back in February, the Idibia family had petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), raising an alarm that the singer had been unaccounted for since February 10.

Reports at the time indicated that 2Face had left his residence dressed in lounge wear and had not been seen since then.

However, a recently surfaced video captures a cheerful moment as 2Face reunites with his mother and other family members.

Notably, Natasha Osawaru, the singer’s new partner, was also present, hinting that the earlier family tensions might have subsided.

Earlier in the year, in February, Rose Idibia had openly objected to her son’s relationship with Natasha.

She had pleaded with Natasha to stay away from him and insisted she remove the beads tied around 2Face’s hands and neck, hinting that the singer was not acting “of his own free will.”

In response, Natasha had defended the use of the beads, clarifying that they were cultural symbols tied to her royal lineage.

Veteran Fuji musician, Ayinla Kollington, has responded to claims by King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 that he did not offer any condolences after Kwam1’s mother passed away.

Kwam1 had earlier claimed that he supported Kollington during his own mother’s death, however his colleague failed to reciprocate the gesture.

However, speaking in a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, Kollington vehemently denied the allegations, revealing that he had made several attempts to reach out to Kwam1 via phone, but his calls were neither answered nor returned.

Kollington also took a swipe at K1’s character, suggesting that his new title, “Olori Omoba,” had fueled his arrogance.

The Fuji legend further asserted his dominance in the genre, stating that K1 would have to surpass him before he could claim the top spot.

